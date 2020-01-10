POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Tennis: World number one Nadal upset by Goffin at ATP Cup
David Goffin claims an upset 6-4 7-6 (3) victory over world number one Rafael Nadal in Sydney to keep Belgium alive in their quarter-final clash at the inaugural ATP Cup team event.
Tennis: World number one Nadal upset by Goffin at ATP Cup
Goffin (right), ranked 11 in the world, proved to be one of the few players who can handle Nadal's heavy spin, which he did with aplomb on both the return of serve and in general baseline play. / Reuters
By Melek Aktepe
January 10, 2020

A lethargic world number one Rafael Nadal suffered a stunning upset at the ATP Cup on Friday, crashing in two tough sets to Belgium's David Goffin.

The Spaniard was heavily favoured to win the match and secure Spain a berth in the semi-finals after Roberto Bautista Agut eased past Kimmer Coppejans 6-1, 6-4 in the first singles match.

But the 19-time Grand Slam winner slumped 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to the 11th-ranked Belgium — a rare defeat for Nadal while playing for his country.

It sent the tie into a decisive doubles match to determine who meets Australia in the last four.

'I was in the court trying to dictate'

"I had to hold my nerve for a long time, which wasn't easy," Goffin said.

RECOMMENDED

"I knew against Rafa I had to take the ball early and take more risk. I was in the court trying to dictate and he had to find a solution."

Spain's group games during the round-robin phase of the inaugural team event were played in Perth, where the air was much drier.

Nadal, who had not dropped a set this year before meeting Goffin, faced not only heat but energy-sapping humidity in Sydney and struggled to deal with it, dripping in sweat for much of the match.

He was not on the song and struggled to find his rhythm, giving away nine breakpoints in the first set.

Goffin had two more breakpoints to go 5-3 up in the second, but Nadal clung on and became more offensive to take the match to a tiebreak before the Belgian closed out the match for one of the biggest wins in his career.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens