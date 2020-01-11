The UN Security Council voted Friday to renew cross-border aid to Syria but under pressure from Russia it scaled back a program that has been helping millions in the war-ravaged country since 2014.

The assistance is now being prolonged for six months and deliveries will be made from only from two points along Syria's border with Turkey.

After a series of concessions by Western countries since late December, a resolution extending the aid was passed by 11 votes in favour and four abstentions: Russia, China, the United States, and Britain.

Until now, the aid had been extended yearly and deliveries were made from four points along the border. The existing mandate was to expire Friday.

Belgium and France expressed disappointment over the scaling back of the aid.

"Eleven million Syrians need humanitarian assistance," said Belgian ambassador Marc Pectseen de Buytswerve.

Russia, a key backer of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, saw international authorisation of cross-border aid shipments as "breach of sovereignty, and that is a reality," a western diplomat said.

This diplomat said Russia wanted to force recognition that Damascus had largely retaken control of territory inside Syria a year ago, admitting that Moscow was in a "strong position" in the face-off with western countries.

The western concessions to Russia keep the program alive but on a reduced scale.

The aid is vital for almost three million Syrians living in the northern Idlib region, where fighting and bombardments have increased in recent weeks.

The resolution extends cross border aid until July 10. It does away with two entry points, one along the border with Turkey and the other on the frontier with Iraq. The latter helped 1.3 million people in northeast Syria.