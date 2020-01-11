Iran announced on Saturday that its military "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.

The plane was shot down early on Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad. No one was wounded in the attack on the bases.

The development sparked anti-government protests in Tehran.

'Hostile target'

A military statement carried by state media said the plane was mistaken for a "hostile target" after it turned toward a "sensitive military centre” of the Revolutionary Guard. The military was at its “highest level of readiness," it said, amid the heightened tensions with the United States.

"In such a condition, because of human error and in an unintentional way, the flight was hit," the statement said. It apologised for the disaster and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent future tragedies.

It also said those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted.

In an address broadcast by state TV on Saturday, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that when he learned about the downing of the plane, which killed all 176 passengers on board, "I wished I were dead."

Iran's acknowledgement of responsibility for the crash was likely to inflame public sentiment against authorities after Iranians had rallied around their leaders in the wake of Soleimani's killing. The general was seen as a national icon, and hundreds of thousands of Iranians had turned out for funeral processions across the country.

But the vast majority of the plane victims were Iranians or Iranian-Canadians, and the crash came just weeks after authorities quashed nationwide protests ignited by a hike in gasoline prices.

Protests in Tehran

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, in a rare report on anti-government unrest, said protesters in Tehran on Saturday chanted slogans against the nation's top authorities.

The report said the demonstrators on the street also ripped up pictures of Soleimani.

The agency, widely seen as close to the Guards, carried pictures of the gathering and a torn banner of Soleimani.

It said the protesters numbered about 700 to 1,000 people.

UK ambassador to Iran arrested during demonstrations

Britain's Foreign Office confirmed late on Saturday that the country's ambassador in Tehran had been briefly detained by Iranian authorities.

The Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency said Rob Macaire was arrested for more than an hour before being released. The envoy was arrested in front of Amir Kabir University for inciting anti-government protesters.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, "the arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law.”

"The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment,” he said. “It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards."

The United States called on Iran to apologise for detaining the British ambassador to Tehran.

"This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notorious history of violating. We call on the regime to formally apologize to the UK for violating his rights and to respect the rights of all diplomats," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to call on the Iranian regime to allow human rights groups to monitor protests in the Islamic Republic.