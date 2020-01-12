In the film "Dolittle," it's the good doctor and a menagerie of animals on a mission to save a human. In harsh reality, humans are battling catastrophic wildfires that threaten species unique to Australia.

Star and executive producer Robert Downey Jr. said at the movie's world premiere on Saturday that the film's message of "cohabitation and conservation" feels especially timely.

"The timing has been really interesting, and we don't want to take any credit for the synchronicity of that," Downey noted. "It just seems like sometimes the universe is on a certain message. And, so, the idea of cohabitation and conservation has always been at the heart of these kinds of movies. Communication, right?"

In addition to starring in "Dolittle," Downey serves as one of the film's executive producers, and his wife Susan Downey is one of the film's producers.