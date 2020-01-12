Over a hundred people bravely took turns and stepped into an ice bath on the cold morning of Sunday at Tokyo's shrine to purify their souls and wish for good health for the new year.

The mostly male participants wore traditional loincloths while a handful of women wore thin white gowns to join the annual Shinto ritual at Teppou-zu Inari Shrine.

After some physical warming-up and chanting, the 108 participants immersed themselves into a tub filled with cold water and large ice blocks as media and audience watched by the side.