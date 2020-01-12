POLITICS
Turkish women's volleyball team qualify for 2020 Olympics
This is the second time the Turkish women's volleyball team will participate in the Olympic Games.
Players of Turkish women's volleyball team celebrate their victory after they qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by defeating Germany 3-0 in CEV European qualification final in Apeldoorn, Netherlands on January 12, 2020. / AA
By Sara Hassan
January 12, 2020

The Turkish women's volleyball team qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by defeating Germany 3-0 in the CEV European qualification final on Sunday.

Turkey defeated its opponents with 25-17, 25-19 and 25-22 sets in the final game in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Turkey's outside spiker Hande Baladin was the top scorer with 18 points at Omnisport Apeldoorn.

Italy, Russia and Serbia had already secured their participation in the 2020 Olympics.

With this win, the Turkish women's volleyball team has booked its ticket to the Olympic Games for a second time. Turkey also took place in the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

The Turkish president congratulated the Turkish women's volleyball team on their win. 

"I congratulate our Turkish women's volleyball team on beating Germany in CEV European qualification final," Erdogan said on Twitter.

Erdogan also wished his country success in the 2020 Olympic Games.

SOURCE:AA
