Sam Mendes’ “1917” marched to box office victory, earning a solid $36.5 million from 3,434 theatres in its first weekend of wide release.

Universal and DreamWorks’ World War I drama also defeated Disney’s “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,” the final chapter in the sequel trilogy that has ruled box office charts since debuting in late December.

The tentpole slid to second place, generating another $15 million for a domestic haul of $478 million.

“1917” is undoubtedly capitalising on awards season attention, a promising sign on the eve of Oscar nominations. In a surprise Golden Globes victory last Sunday, the film beat odds-on favourites “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” to take home the statue for best motion picture - drama.

Mendes also nabbed the best director prize. Amblin Partners and New Republic backed the $90 million film, which has enjoyed critical raves.

To movie theatre owners and studio executives, “1917” is emblematic of the kind of experience ticket buyers can only get on the big-screen.

The slice-of-life war epic unspools to look like one unbroken shot, resulting in an edge-of-your-seat journey that makes audiences feel like they, too, are in the trenches. Moviegoers, most of whom were older males, appear enthusiastic about the film, awarding it with an A- CinemaScore.