Environmental activists across the world slammed German engineering conglomerate Siemens on Monday after it decided to carry on with a controversial coal mine project in Australia.

After holding talks with environmentalists in Berlin last week, CEO Joe Kaeser said Sunday that Siemens would go ahead with plans to provide rail infrastructure for the Carmichael mine in Queensland.

On Monday, activists from the Fridays for Future movement responded by protesting outside the company's offices in 15 German cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich.

In a statement on their website, Fridays for Future said Siemens' decision was "catastrophic", and that the mine "threatens worldwide efforts to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius."

'Destroy' reputation

Australian climate activist Varsha Yajman, 17, said that the decision would "destroy" Siemens' reputation.

"It is time for Kaeser to realise the consequences of his actions and give us the sustainable future we deserve."

Siemens, which aims to be carbon neutral by 2030, signed a contract in December to provide rail signalling services for the Carmichael project.

The proposed mine, owned by India's Adani group, has long been controversial, but anger over the multi-billion-euro project has been fanned by Australia's catastrophic bushfire season.

Amid growing calls for Siemens to quit the project, Kaeser met with leading Fridays for Future activist Luisa Neubauer in Berlin on Friday and claimed he was "on the same side" as environmentalists.

On Saturday, Sweden's top climate activist Greta Thunberg also urged Kaeser to make what she said was "the only right decision".

Neubauer told AFP news agency on Monday that Siemens' decision was "disastrous".

"We're not talking just about one provider of technical materials. We're talking about a strategic decision by Siemens to contribute to a coal mine that's endangering the 2C target" laid out in the Paris climate deal, she said.

Kaeser announced on Sunday evening that Siemens would "fulfill their contractual obligations" on the project.