Dark comic-book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the Oscars in a best picture lineup dominated by stories by or about men and featuring only one actor of colour despite efforts over the past few years to diversify the field.

The 11 nods for "Joker," which turned the comic-book genre on its head with its terrifying portrayal of an isolated loner, covered all the major fields, including best picture, director Todd Phillips and Golden Globe-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix.

The controversial Warner Bros. movie has taken in more than $1 billion at global box offices.

Phillips in a statement said he saw the film as "a character study to reflect the world around us. Explore what we’re seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love."

"Joker" will compete for the top prize with testosterone race car drama "Ford v Ferrari," Netflix gangster movie "The Irishman," Nazi-era satire "Jojo Rabbit," divorce drama "Marriage Story," World War One film "1917," nostalgic show-business story "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and South Korean social satire "Parasite."

Netflix got 24 nominations, including for biographical drama "The Two Popes" and documentary "American Factory," one of the first collaborations with the production company of former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

Only Sony Pictures' "Little Women," an adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel by an all-female production team, broke the mold with its best picture nod.

Director Greta Gerwig was shut out of the all-male directing race, but she scored a nomination for adapted screenplay. Stars Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh were also nominated.

Pugh said it was sad that Gerwig did not get a director nod but she told Reuters: "She got her film seen and people are recognising the work and the talent that’s been put into it. So as sad as it is, we didn’t lose out completely."

"Little Women" co-producer Amy Pascal said the movie "made history by being only the third movie ever to be nominated for best picture that’s written, directed and produced exclusively by women."

However, a record 62 women got nominations on Monday, almost one-third of the field, said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, whose 8,000 members vote on the nominees and the winners.

The academy on Monday did not respond to a request for further comment on the issue of diversity among the nominees.