Italian-American director Francesca Gregorini sued Apple and M. Night Shyamalan in Los Angeles federal court, alleging the recently released horror series “Servant” plagiarised her 2013 film “The Truth About Emanuel.”

Apple declined to comment and a publicist for Shyamalan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Having a very personal labor of love stolen, which is what this case is about, is soul-crushing,” Gregorini said in a press release.

Gregorini’s lawyer, David Erikson, said in a statement that the similarities between the two works “are so pervasive, and so grounded in my client’s highly creative and uniquely personal artistic choices, that the idea they might have resulted from coincidence is preposterous.”

Shyamalan, known for his film-ending twists, has directed films including “The Sixth Sense” and “Signs.”