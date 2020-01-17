The National Basketball Association's investment in Africa will result in more star players from the continent shining in the NBA, Charlotte Hornets centre Bismack Biyombo said.

The Congolese player will feature in the first NBA game in France as the Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris next Friday.

He believes Africa will soon host an NBA match as the game is going global.

"I think we will soon have an NBA match in Africa," the 27-year-old told a conference call on Friday.

The NBA and the sport's governing body FIBA set up the Basketball Africa League (BAL) due to start in March, a move Biyombo believes will help the sport grow in Africa.