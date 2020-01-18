POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Giants make history by hiring first female coach
The 29-year-old Alyssa Nakken joined the Giants as an intern in the baseball operations department in 2014.
Giants make history by hiring first female coach
Alyssa Nakken's picture released by Major League Baseball on twitter, January 17 2020.
January 18, 2020

Alyssa Nakken, who played softball at Sacramento State University, has been added to the San Francisco Giants coaching ranks, making her the first woman on a Major League Baseball coaching staff.

The 29-year-old Nakken joined the Giants as an intern in the baseball operations department in 2014.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler told the Sacramento Bee newspaper that Nakken would work with players on throwing batting practice and base running.

She is currently responsible for organising many of the Giants health and wellness initiatives.

RECOMMENDED

San Francisco also added Mark Hallberg to the staff. Hallberg, 34, served as manager of the Class A Salem-Keizer farm team last season.

"Alyssa and Mark are highly respected members of the Giants and I'm delighted that they will now focus their talents on helping to build a winning culture in the clubhouse," Kapler said.

"In every organisation, environment affects performance, and baseball clubhouses are no different."

In her US college softball career, Nakken hit 19 home runs in 184 games with Sacramento.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall