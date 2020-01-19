Ariana Grande and more than a half-dozen songwriters were sued for copyright infringement on Thursday by a hip hop artist who says the pop star’s 2019 Grammy-nominated single “7 Rings” was plagiarised from a song he recorded two years earlier.

Josh Stone, who performs under the moniker DOT, says in his lawsuit, filed in US District Court in New York, that “highly regarded musicology experts” have concluded that Grande’s hit copied his song “You Need It, I Got It.”

“Indeed any comparative analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement and narrative context, by musicology experts or everyday listeners alike, demonstrates clearly and convincingly that ‘7 Rings’ copied ‘I Got It,’ Stone’s attorneys said in the court papers.

Representatives for Grande, who is nominated for five Grammys at the awards show on Jan. 26, including two for “7 Rings,” did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment.

The 26-year-old superstar’s record label, Republic Records, also could not be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.

“7 Rings,” which gives songwriting credit to Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein because it borrows from their classic “My Favorite Things,” from the 1959 film “The Sound of Music,” and spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts after it was released in February of last year.