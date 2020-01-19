TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
All Anadolu Agency staffers released after detention in Egypt
Earlier this week, Egyptian police raided the Cairo office of Anadolu Agency, detained four employees.
All Anadolu Agency staffers released after detention in Egypt
AA journalist Hilmi Balci, who was detained during the police raid in Cairo Egypt, arrives in Turkey, / AA
By Elis Gjevori
January 19, 2020

All of Anadolu Agency staffers, who were detained by Egyptian police earlier this week, were released, said the agency head on Sunday.

"All our staff members, detained in Egypt on Jan. 14 have been released," Anadolu Agency Director-General Senol Kazanci said.

On Tuesday evening, Egyptian police raided the Cairo office of Anadolu Agency and detained four employees.

Hilmi Balci, one of four detained in Egypt, was released last Thursday and he came to Turkey.

RECOMMENDED

Kazanci said three Egyptian citizens of Anadolu Agency staff were released on Sunday for some $600 bail each.

Turkey and the international community had condemned the raid and called for the immediate release of the staffers.

Turkey’s political relations with Egypt have remained rocky since 2013 when Mohamed Morsi - Egypt's first freely elected president and a Muslim Brotherhood leader - was ousted in a bloody military coup.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall