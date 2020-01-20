POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Liverpool go 16 points clear by beating Manchester United 2-0
It's been a 30-year wait but there is no longer any trepidation from the Liverpool supporters as their team has moved 16 points in front at the Premier League summit.
Liverpool go 16 points clear by beating Manchester United 2-0
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal in Anfield, Liverpool, Britain on January 19, 2019. / Reuters
By Melek Aktepe
January 20, 2020

Mohamed Salah ripped off his Liverpool jersey at a freezing Anfield after completing a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in stoppage time on Sunday and rousing fans on the Kop to sing: “We're gonna win the league.”

It's been a 30-year wait but there is no longer any trepidation from the Liverpool supporters as their team has moved 16 points in front at the Premier League summit.

“Now you're gonna believe us," they chanted.

It took Salah getting on the end of goalkeeper Alisson's inspired long ball with the final whistle about to blow for the Liverpool title party to begin with four months of the season remaining.

Although Liverpool only held a slender lead heading into stoppage time — after Virgil van Dijk's 14th-minute header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner — the ineffective United attack meant this victory never appeared in doubt.

Even with Liverpool unbeaten through 22 rounds and with a game in hand, the players aren't as bullish as their fans in declaring the title a done deal.

“I think everyone wants us to say something about it but we won't,” Van Dijk said. “In the squad, we cannot, and we won't. It is one game at a time.”

Liverpool could even afford to have two goals ruled out, including Roberto Firmino's curling strike due to Van Dijk's foul on United goalkeeper David de Gea in the buildup. Salah also scuffed a shot and captain Jordan Henderson hit the post.

RECOMMENDED

“You have to find a way and we did,” Van Dijk said. "We had to put everything on the line and we kept a clean sheet again so I'm happy with that.”

Liverpool is closing in on a 19th English title, one behind the record haul United built with 13 Premier League successes under Alex Ferguson.

But it is United's neighbour Manchester City that is the nearest but still distant challenger to Liverpool, 16 points behind in second place in its ailing title defence.

United is 30 points behind Liverpool in fifth place.

“They had moments when they played football," Klopp said of United. “But it’s not too often.”

Closing the five-point gap on the fourth Champions League place is the mission for United.

“There were times we took the game to them and created chances, big chances,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær said. "We then send everyone up to get the equalizer and they get the goal.

“They stamped their authority on the game, they lead the league deservedly and they are the most direct team in the league. They put you under pressure and you have to concentrate at the back.”

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack