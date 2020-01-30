The Athletics Integrity Unit has recommended that World Athletics expel Russia from the global federation, the doping watchdog announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the AIU said that it had made recommendations "to consider imposing the severest possible consequences", including "considering the expulsion of RusAF (the Russian athletics federation) from the membership of World Athletics".

The AIU – an independent anti-doping body founded by World Atletics' predecessor the IAAF – suggested the ban after it reviewed alleged breaches of World Athletics' anti-doping rules by RusAF.

These included "forged documents and false explanations" relating to high-jumper Danil Lysenko's failure to provide information regarding his whereabouts as required by anti-doping rules.

Later on Wednesday World Athletics released a statement stating that the AIU's charges were "extremely serious", saying that they will review the files submitted to them "over the next couple of days".