John Andretti, a son of one of America's most famous motor racing families who tested his talent on a variety of tracks, has died of colon cancer at the age of 56, Andretti Autosport said Thursday.

"He fought hard and stole back days the disease fought to take away," Andretti Autosport said in a statement. "He helped countless others undergo proper screening and in so doing, saved lives.

"We will forever carry with us John's genuine spirit of helping others first and himself second."

Andretti, nephew of 1978 Formula One World Champion Mario Andretti, son of Aldo and cousin of racer turned team owner Michael Andretti, took to the family business with enthusiasm.

He raced for 17 seasons in the hugely popular NASCAR stock car series, winning two of his 393 starts with 37 top-10 finishes.

He raced the Indianapolis 500 12 times, his best finish a fifth place on 1991.