Muneeb ul Islam, 29, found himself running short of money as winter began to set in Kashmir. As the only bread-winner in his family, he had to take care of expenses at home. But most importantly, he had to take care of his pregnant wife’s medical expenses. She requires frequent medical check-ups, due to miscarriages she suffered in the past.

Before he went to sleep on December 2, Muneeb mulled over ways to arrange money. The money he had borrowed from friends and relatives had been spent on household expenses. He had tried to work as a salesman once, but with everything shut thanks to India's crackdown in Kashmir, that option was a non-starter.

On the morning of December 3, Muneeb put on his shoes and left his home in Anantnag district. He did not tell his family where he was going.

By that afternoon, Muneeb had found means to earn: carrying bricks at a construction site.

For a day’s work, he was paid around $6.5.

He continued to work as a labourer for several days: carrying bricks to helping carpenters and masons at construction sites in different villages of south Kashmir, Muneeb did everything he could to earn money.

When he managed to make around $25, he took his wife to a doctor and bought her medicines that would last for the next two weeks.

A few days later, a Valley-based weekly magazine printed his photo on the cover at an under-construction site, which was widely circulated, where was pictured carrying bricks.

Muneeb’s profile as a labourer was indeed worth a cover story. For the past four years, he had been working as a photojournalist in Kashmir’s southern region. He has documented dozens of gun battles between militants and Indian forces, protests and other aspects of the conflict that rages in the Kashmir Valley. His work has featured both in international and national publications.

But when the government of India annexed disputed Jammu and Kashmir and revoked its autonomy, it put the entire region under a strict lockdown for several weeks, fearing reprisals for the decision it had taken without consulting Kashmiris, their elected leaders or other stakeholders.

There were no means of communication and no permission for moving around. Even the movement of journalists was restricted. Everything had come to an absolute standstill.

Almost four months passed. With businesses and the internet shut, the money people had saved began to wear thin. For those with medical patients in their families, the financial constraints began to hit sooner, and harder.

Journalists were among those worst hit. In the absence of internet access, media professionals like Muneeb could not research, pitch and file stories.

“There was no way I could carry on with my profession,” says Muneeb.

In the first weeks after August 5, the internet was only available at a government-run media facilitation centre, some 50 kilometres from where Muneeb lived. Since there was no public transport, it would take him a full day just to access the internet — access was given for a few minutes at a time — given the fact that the media facilitation centre only had a few computers for nearly 200 journalists.

By now, Muneeb was running short of cash and was finding it impossible to get his stories published. The local newspaper he worked for had already cut down its circulation. Besides, without filing photos, he was not getting paid either. So he decided to freelance.

A few weeks later, when the internet was made available at a government office in his district, he went there to pitch photos to a Delhi-based news website. But when he reached, he found that only a select crop of journalists, who he says were in the good books of the Indian government, were allowed to access the internet.

But he kept visiting, in hope.