POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Lazio demand fans repay fascist salute fine
Lazio were fined $22,000 by European football's governing body after home fans were caught on video making fascist salutes during the Europa tie against Rennes on October 3.
Lazio demand fans repay fascist salute fine
Lazio fans before a match on January 18, 2020. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
January 21, 2020

Italian Serie A side Lazio has ordered 16 fans caught making Fascists salutes at a home game to contribute to paying a fine imposed by UEFA over the incident.

Italian sports paper Corriere dello Sport said individual letters had been sent to the fans banning them for three matches and demanding a contribution to financial losses incurred by the club.

Contacted by AFP news agency, Lazio said the letters were "authentic" after a photograph of one letter appeared in several news outlets.

Lazio were fined 20,000 euros [$22,188] by European football's governing body after home fans were caught on video making fascist salutes during the Europa tie against Rennes on October 3.

'Sanctionable behaviour'

RECOMMENDED

A section of the Stadio Olympico stand was ordered closed for the next home Europa tie, reducing income from ticket sales.

"From the footage taken by UEFA and the consequent police investigation, it emerged that you are responsible for the sanctionable behaviour...," the letter read.

It estimated economic damage to the club through lost ticket sales and the fine at "at least 50,000 euros [$55,471]".

"As only the fans identified are responsible for the damage to the club, we invite you to contact us so that you can agree a method of payment to reimburse Lazio."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall