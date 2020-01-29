Turkey deported four Daesh terrorists of French nationality back to their home country on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry has announced.

The terrorists were deported as part of Turkey's ramped-up efforts to repatriate foreign terrorist fighters, the ministry said in a written statement.

The issue of the handling of Daesh terror group members and their families detained in Syria — including foreign members of the terror group — has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.