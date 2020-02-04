The world's top sumo wrestlers will hold a tournament in August to support the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympics and showcase their sport to a global audience, the wrestlers and the Japanese Sumo Association (JSA) said on Tuesday.

The sumo tournament will be on August 12-13, just days after the end of the Olympics and before the Paralympics begin on August 25.

The two current Grand Sumo Champions called 'Yokozuna' Kakuryu and Hakuho attended Tuesday's news conference to throw their considerable weight behind the Tokyo Olympics, which begin on July 24.

"We will try our best to introduce sumo to the global audience and show 'omotenashi', hospitality to them," said Kakuryu, who was born in Mongolia, referring to Japan's traditional approach to hospitality.