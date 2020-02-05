The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) admitted on Wednesday it had no case against Danish star Jakob Fuglsang, who was accused of links with disgraced doctor Michele Ferrari.

CADF said it had received information suggesting a link between Ferrari and Astana team captain Fuglsang, who has never failed a doping test but had been unable to produce any evidence.

"I have no case to answer. I am extremely concerned that such rumours could be spread out in the press," Fuglsang said in a statement after the report.

Olympic road-race silver medallist Fuglsang was the top performer in last season's spring classics, winning Liege-Bastogne-Liege.