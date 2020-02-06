The coronavirus outbreak has paved the way for hackers to carry out cyberattacks by spreading computer viruses.

Hackers have been sending messages with information about the coronavirus through email and other messaging platforms which then infect the recipient with malware.

Currently, corona-themed viruses have been spread in Japan by exploiting their sense of urgency, and proximity to China.

Proofpoint's threat intelligence team, a cybersecurity software company based in the US, warned in a blog post against threat campaigns on events which captures the world's attention.

The company noted one email, for example, where it read: Kyoto Prefectural Yamashiro Minami Public Health Center Welfare Room and Kyoto Prefectural Fundraiser.

The text of the message reads: "Cases of new coronavirus-associated pneumonia were reported in mainly Takeshi, China." It continues with "patients have been reported in Kanagawa Prefecture in Japan."

Afterwards, the mail urged people to click the "attached notice" to spread TA542, an attachment containing a virus, which includes a health guide.