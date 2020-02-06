Some 20 miners are trapped underground after a mine shaft collapsed in Zimbabwe, state media reported on Thursday, and a police spokesman said at least two bodies had been recovered.

Spokesman Paul Nyathi said the miners have been trapped since Wednesday when they entered for the night shift at the gold mine near Kwekwe city in central Zimbabwe.

He said efforts to rescue the miners continue.

Police don't yet know the exact number of trapped miners and other details, he said.

The state-run Herald newspaper said at least 20 were trapped, citing officials at the scene.

The incident only came to light after the miners did not emerge on Thursday morning after their shift, the Herald reported.