Real Madrid and Barcelona were both eliminated in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Thursday.

Madrid lost 4-3 to Real Sociedad at home before Barcelona conceded a late goal to lose 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.

It's the first time in a decade that neither Madrid nor Barcelona made it to the last four in the Copa. At least one of the Spanish powerhouses had reached the final every year since the 2009-10 season, when Sevilla won the title. Barcelona made the final the last six years in a row.

Real Sociedad ended Madrid's 21-game unbeaten run with its win at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the semifinals for the first time in six years.

Athletic got past Barcelona thanks to Inaki Williams' winner three minutes into second-half stoppage time, adding to club's struggles since it fired coach Ernesto Valverde and replaced him with Quique Setién.

Athletic, the second-most successful club in the Copa with 23 titles, will now be considered a favourite in a last four that will also include Granada and second-division club Mirandes.

Real Sociedad's victory halted Madrid's eight-game winning streak and handed the club its first loss in all competitions since October.

It also ended Madrid's hopes of winning the cup competition for the first time since 2014.

Real Sociedad, a semifinalist in 2014, will be looking to win its third Copa del Rey trophy — and first since 1987.

“Our fans deserved a prize like this," Real Sociedad coach Imano Alguacil said. ”This victory means a lot, coming at a packed Bernabéu, against a team like Real Madrid, with our team playing well. You can imagine how we are feeling right now."

The visitors looked in control for most of the match but Madrid came close to pulling off the comeback after scoring late goals in the second half.