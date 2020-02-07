Turkey has sent reinforcements to Idlib as Syrian regime troops entered Saraqeb, a strategic town in the province.

Turkish Armed Forces sent commando units to military observation points in a nearly 150-vehicle-strong convoy dispatched to Idlib province.

The town of Saraqeb, near the Turkish border, has been at the centre of intense fighting for days.

Regime news agency SANA and al Ikhbariya TV said Syrian regime's army units entered the town before nightfall and were combing it for remaining fighters and explosives.

On Wednesday, Turkish troops stationed north of Saraqeb shelled Syrian regime soldiers north and west of the town and the opposition counterattack successfully pushed Syrian troops back to the southern edge of town, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Turkish President Erdogan has threatened to use force to compel regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces to retreat by the end of the month.

The Turkish Defence ministry on Friday said all attacks will be retaliated.

Idlib assault

The push by regime forces into towns and villages in the northwestern Idlib province has caused the displacement of more than a half a million people in just over two months, compounding a humanitarian disaster in the region packed with internally displaced people.

It also risked a military confrontation between Turkish and Syrian regime troops.

The town sits at the intersection of two major highways, one linking the capital, Damascus, to the north and another connecting the country’s west and east.

Turkey has set up military posts to protect Saraqeb against the advance.

The Britain-based Observatory said army units entered Saraqeb but had not yet taken control.

Videos showed opposition and rebel fighters lobbing shells at regime troops from around the town of Binnish, northwest of Saraqeb. Fighters stacked artillery shells and burned tyres.

“Today, we are burning tyres for the war that’s hitting the town of Binnish," said one unidentified fighter, pledging to defeat anyone who tried to advance on the town. "Let them come here and we will stomp on their head one after another," he added.

The regime advance came after an attack by the regime on Monday killed seven Turkish soldiers and a Turkish civilian member of the military.

In Moscow, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that Russian soldiers had been killed in a northern Syrian province alongside Turkish servicemen, without saying when the incident occurred or how many were killed.

The ministry blamed “terrorists” for the deaths.

The regime troops have been advancing since December into the country's last opposition and militant stronghold, which spans Idlib province and parts of nearby Aleppo. Turkish troops are deployed in some of those areas to monitor an earlier ceasefire that has since collapsed.

Syrian jets hit air base