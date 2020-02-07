Tensions have escalated between Russia and Turkey after the Assad regime targeted Turkish observation posts in northern Syria's Idlib province, the last opposition bastion, killing seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian.

In a strong retaliation, Turkey eliminated at least 70 regime soldiers and sent strong warnings to Moscow that Damascus should respect the tripartite peace process between Turkey, Russia and Iran, and cease attacking Turkish positions.

Although Turkey and Russia are officially committed to building strong bilateral ties and establishing peace in Syria, the two sides differ on their approach. While Russia is a staunch supporter of the Assad regime, Turkey supports the Syrian opposition. Now with the attack on Turkish positions last week, the warming relations between Russia and Turkey have quickly turned frosty, raising many questions about the future of their relationship.

In September 2018, Moscow and Ankara agreed to form de-escalation zones in Idlib to prevent civilian casualties and another big refugee flow to Turkish borders. Turkey is already hosting more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees, and any other refugee influx will put a heavy strain on the country's resources. The Turkish government is avoiding facing such a situation.

But repeated ceasefire violations by Moscow and the Assad regime and Moscow's lack of interest in reining in Assad has filled Turkey with too many doubts and suspicions, making the country weary of Russian President Vladimir Putin's promises.

So far, Russia and the Assad regime have reneged on most ceasefire deals and tripartite meetings under the Astana Peace Process, which has led to an understanding in Ankara that Moscow's presence at the negotiating table is to provide a diplomatic cover for Assad's brutal ground and aerial attacks on civilians in Idlib.

“We also don’t accept the excuse of ‘we cannot fully control the regime’ here,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently said, referring to Russia's possible complicity in Assad-led carnage in Idlib.

Since the beginning of December, more than 520,000 people have been displaced, according to the UN, under the renewed regime onslaught over civilian populations in Idlib. They are all heading toward the Turkish border.