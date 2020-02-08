With a spot in the Tokyo Olympics secured, Canada has set its sights on the next step.

Jordyn Huitema scored in the 72nd minute and Canada qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a 1-0 semifinal victory Friday over Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament.

Canada has won the bronze medal at the last two Olympics.

“Ever since we came out of the World Cup, we've been setting new goals,” Canada coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller said. “We definitely looked a little bit beyond the qualifying because we want to be at the podium again. I think we have the team for it.”

The top-ranked US national team was set to play Mexico in the late match to determine the region's other Olympic berth. A title game is set for Sunday between the two semifinal winners.

Canada has finished as runner-up to the United States in the last three CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers.

By winning its group handily, eighth-ranked Canada avoided facing the United States in the semis. Costa Rica, ranked No. 37 in the world, has never made the 12-team field for the Olympics, although Las Ticas did play in the 2015 World Cup.

“We need to remember that women's football in our country is going through a big change, also we need to remember that for the past two months we've had good results,” Costa Rica coach Amelia Valverde said through a translator. “But we need to keep having these type of games, we have to keep competing against big teams and we need to keep believing.”

Canada didn't score but pressured the Costa Ricans for much of the first half. Shirley Cruz gave Costa Rica a good chance in the 27th minute, but her shot went wide.