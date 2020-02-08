The global luxury business is set to suffer from dwindling numbers of Chinese buyers, the world's biggest consumers of luxury goods, due to a lockdown within and on the country to prevent a coronavirus from spreading further.

Here are some facts about the importance of Chinese buyers for the world's companies making stylish and expensive things.

The luxury engine

Chinese consumers account for between 33 and 35 percent of all luxury goods bought in the world in value terms.

The Bain & Company consultancy predicts that share will grow to 45 percent within five years, with half of their purchases made in mainland China.

Much of the Chinese money is spent at home or the rest of Asia where major players in the sector, such as LVMH, Richemont, Kering and Hermes, generate around a third, sometimes more, of their overall sales, not counting Japan.

China is also the world's main supplier to the tourism sector, clocking up nearly 150 million foreign trips in 2018, three times more than a decade earlier. Chinese tourists are also the world's top per capita spenders per trip.

How they spend it

High-end fashion rakes in the biggest share of Chinese duty-free spending with 43.7 percent of the total, followed by department store shopping.

In Paris and its surroundings, Chinese shoppers' favourite European destination, they spend 40 percent of their budget on lodging, 26 percent on shopping and 20 percent on food.