Social media is buzzing with questions about the whereabouts of former spokesman of the Pakistani Taliban, Ehsanullah Ehsan.

Ehsan, whose real name is Liaqat Ali, has claimed in a video that he had escaped the custody of Pakistani security agencies.

Even though the veracity of the statement could not be verified, the statement was reported by most major news outlets.

The Pakistani government and military have neither confirmed nor denied these reports.

Ehsan had been the spokesman for the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan for several years and claimed many high-profile militant attacks including the one on Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Liaquat Ali, better known by his nom de guerre, Ehsanullah Ehsan, was a spokesman and a senior commander for the Pakistani Taliban, and later for a Taliban breakaway faction, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

The TTP banned television, music and girls' education, and burned about 200 schools, in the late 2000s when it held control of some territories if the then-tribal areas of Pakistan.