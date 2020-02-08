WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mystery surrounds reported escape of Pakistani Taliban spokesman
Questions are being raised on social media about the whereabouts of Ehsanullah Ehsan following reports of the former TTP spokesman's claims that he had escaped from the Pakistani custody. Authorities have remained silent so far.
Mystery surrounds reported escape of Pakistani Taliban spokesman
Ehsanullah Ehan (L) was arrested by Pakistani authorities on February 5, 2017. / AFP Archive
By Mazhar Ali
February 8, 2020

Social media is buzzing with questions about the whereabouts of former spokesman of the Pakistani Taliban, Ehsanullah Ehsan.

Ehsan, whose real name is Liaqat Ali, has claimed in a video that he had escaped the custody of Pakistani security agencies. 

Even though the veracity of the statement could not be verified, the statement was reported by most major news outlets.

The Pakistani government and military have neither confirmed nor denied these reports.

Ehsan had been the spokesman for the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan for several years and claimed many high-profile militant attacks including the one on Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Liaquat Ali, better known by his nom de guerre, Ehsanullah Ehsan, was a spokesman and a senior commander for the Pakistani Taliban, and later for a Taliban breakaway faction, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

The TTP banned television, music and girls' education, and burned about 200 schools, in the late 2000s when it held control of some territories if the then-tribal areas of Pakistan. 

RECOMMENDED

TTP, has also threatened attacks against the US homeland and the group claimed responsibility for a failed May 2010 bomb attack in New York City's Times Square.

The TTP, later in September 2010, was placed in the US list of Foreign Terrorist Organisations. 

The group has lost control of all territory in Pakistan since its December 2014 attack on an army school that killed 132 children Ehsanullah Ehsan had claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of the group.

Ehsan surrendered himself to authorities on February 5, 2017.

When the Pakistani military announced his arrest in April 2017, then-Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor had confirmed that Ehsan remained in the military's custody.

In his first appearance after he surrendered to Pakistani forces, Ehsan had said India's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) provided extensive help to the Pakistani Taliban.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil