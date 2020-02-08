The under-fire president of France's ice skating federation Didier Gailhaguet resigned on Saturday over a damaging sex abuse scandal engulfing his sport.

"In the spirit of conciliation, I took the sensible decision to resign with dignity but no bitterness," the 66-year-old announced after a meeting of the federation's federal council in Paris.

In an autobiography published on January 30, former world championship bronze medallist Sarah Abitbol accused a former national coach Gilles Beyer of raping her several times from 1990 to 1992 when she was between the ages of 15 and 17.

That bombshell claim led to further accusations of assault.

Skater Helene Godard accused Beyer, 62, and another coach, Jean-Roland Racle, of sexual abuse when she was a minor.

And sports daily L'Equipe reported that the mother of another young skater claimed that Beyer sexually harassed and blackmailed her in 2017 and 2018 in return for coaching her daughter.

Gailhaguet had initially refused calls from Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu to move aside, telling a news conference on Wednesday that he had "absolutely not protected Gilles Beyer".

"I found out about 90 percent of these incidents in the press and in a book ... 10 days ago," he said.

In his resignation address to reporters, he denounced "the ministerial dictatorship and in particular the shameful threat of withdrawing support" from the federation made by Maracineanu.