Long-delayed elections are to take place in Cameroon on Sunday, but in the country's violence-torn English-speaking areas, the fear is almost palpable.

"Everyone is holed up at home," a civil servant said in Buea, capital of the Southwest Region, one of two provinces gripped by bloody separatist violence.

Ahead of polling, the streets were empty except for heavily-armed military patrols; shops and homes were shuttered; and many people were tight-lipped, "there's fear of reprisals," taxi driver Derrick Mbua said.

Their credibility has already been dented by a boycott by Cameroon's biggest opposition party.

Its leader Maurice Kamto spent nine months in jail after contested presidential elections in 2018 won by Paul Biya, who has ruled Cameroon for 37 of his 86 years.

Sunday's vote also faces a mighty security challenge in the Northwest and Southwest Regions.

They are home to Cameroon's anglophones, who account for about four million of the 23 million population in this mainly French-speaking country.

Their presence is a legacy of decolonisation in the late 1950s.

"Nobody has been out, nobody can go to the farm," said Pascaline Awumbom, 32, who is forced to beg in the capital Yaounde after fleeing her home.

"You can't go to the army, you can't go to the Amba-whatever," she added in reference to Ambazonien separatists who want to create an independent state.

Violence

Decades of anger at perceived discrimination, and refusal by the central government to meet demands for autonomy, triggered the separatist movement which declared independence in 2017.

Bitter fighting has claimed more than 3,000 lives and nearly 700,000 people have fled their homes, according to NGO estimates.

Tensions have escalated in the runup to the vote, which the separatists have vowed to block.

In the 2018 presidential elections, turnout in these two regions was just five percent.

According to a Buea-based NGO, in the past three weeks, an election commission worker has been kidnapped, an election commission building burned down and a candidate's home torched.

Judith Ndome, 59, fled with four grandchildren, and had to leave behind a sister who could not run.