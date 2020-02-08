When Issa Rae and John Cho announced the 92nd Oscar nominations on January 13, they exemplified the qualities the Academy had been endeavouring to refashion itself as: younger, gender-balanced, and less white.

However, only one of the twenty acting nominations went to a non-white actor (Cynthia Erivo for Harriet), and while one of the five directing slots went to Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, none were women. “Congratulations to those men,” Rae said wryly.

Does Hollywood have a diversity problem? Yes. And every year during Oscar season, it is at the forefront of public consciousness.

The problem goes beyond awards. Minorities and women are underrepresented in all echelons of Hollywood.

But it isn’t to say that the industry hasn’t taken positive steps to correct this myopia. Yet there remains a significant discrepancy of representation, particularly in non-acting roles that hold the most power in the business.

The slow march towards inclusivity

Institutional discrimination in media industries is significant given the effects that representation – including that of race and gender on screen – can have on society.

According to media scholars George Gerbner and Larry Gross, “representation signifies social existence; absence means symbolic annihilation.” It provides a clear message about those who are valued in a culture and who are marginalised.

In recent years, the predominant whiteness of the Oscars has sparked scrutiny of representation on the silver screen. This crystalised in 2015 when #OscarsSoWhite went viral as a criticism of Hollywood after not one non-white actor in any of the four acting categories was nominated. That abysmal outcome would be repeated in 2016.

Critics pointed to subpar demographic figures to claim that the lack of diversity was a reflection of a systemic industry-wide problem.

Film executives appear to have responded to the criticism. Of course, it is smart business – why wouldn’t you create content that caters to diversity if that’s what consumers want to see on screen?

Studios have poured big money into promoting a host of films with non-white and female leads and directors. From Universal’s multi-cultural cast in the Fast and the Furious franchise and it’s bankrolling of Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us, Disney’s Black Panther, Warner Bros. Crazy Rich Asians, to Netflix’s Roma, are some prominent examples.

UCLA’s latest Hollywood Diversity Report focused on the top-grossing films between 2018-2019, finds that the number of acting jobs for people of colour and women is closer to being proportionate with the US population.

In addition, the latest annual study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative revealed that 31 of the top 100 grossing films in 2019 cast non-white actors in a leading or supporting role, up from 14 in 2015. Women were cast in 43 of the top-100, up from 32 in 2015. Disney’s female and minority-led films grossed more than any of its competitors.

On the face of it, the data illustrates the entertainment industry’s slow march towards an inclusive future. The #MeToo and Time’s Up movements further compelled a reexamination of whose stories are being told and by whom.

As Hollywood catches up with television in terms of generating more inclusive stories and connecting with diverse audiences, there is still a disconnect between what sells tickets and who is being selected for awards. A systemic bias still sits at the heart of entertainment institutions.

Paleness behind the camera