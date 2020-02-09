Turkey will change tack in northwestern Syria if agreements over Idlib, an opposition bastion, continue to be violated, the country's defence minister warned in remarks published on Sunday.

"If the agreement kept being violated, we have Plan B and Plan C," Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said, in an interview with the Hurriyet newspaper.

"We on every occasion say 'do not force us, otherwise our Plan B and Plan C are ready'."

"If the regime forces are not withdrawn by the end of February, we will take action," he said.

He did not give details but referred to Ankara's military campaigns in Syria since 2016.

Ceasefire deal

Turkey and Russia have brokered a ceasefire for Idlib where Syrian regime forces backed by Russian air strikes have pressed ahead with an offensive to retake the province from militant and rebel groups.

As part of a 2018 deal with Russia, Turkey set up 12 observation posts in Idlib and Turkish security sources said this week three of them have now been encircled by forces loyal to regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given Damascus until the end of the month to pull back from the outposts and urged Moscow to convince the regime to halt its offensive.

Since Friday, Turkey has shipped large convoys of vehicles carrying commandos, tanks, and howitzers to shore up its military posts in Idlib. Eight Turkish soldiers were killed on Monday by regime shelling prompting a response by the Turkish army. In response, Ankara said it hit more than 50 regime positions eliminating more than 70 regime personnel.

"Our observation posts there will remain in place within the agreement," Akar said.

Turkey keeps on shipping supplies to its outposts in coordination with Russian authorities, he added.

"Despite this, if there is any obstacle, we put it clearly that we will do what's necessary."

Turkey-Russia talks

Idlib has long been a destination for civilians and rebel fighters who were either displaced or fled the regime's offensive elsewhere in Syria. Ankara backs rebels seeking Assad's ouster.