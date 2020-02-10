The woman widely seen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chosen successor gave up on leadership ambitions on Monday, falling victim to a growing crisis over ties between the centre and far right.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the leader of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) known as AKK, fell on her sword after barely a year in the post, a period marked by internal battles over whether to cooperate with the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD).

AKK blamed the "unresolved relationship of parts of the CDU with the (far-right) AfD and (far-left) Left party" for her decision to depart, a party source told AFP.

While the party has a policy of no cooperation with either far left or far right at a national level, regional CDU lawmakers last week went rogue and voted in the same camp as MPs from the AfD to oust a far-left state premier in tiny central Thuringia.

AKK's attempts to impose rigid no-cooperation discipline from Berlin have foundered especially in Germany's former communist east, where strong showings for the AfD and Left in some states threaten the ability of mainstream parties' to form functioning coalition majorities.

The breach in the political dam towards the AfD in Thuringia prompted Merkel's junior partners in the national government, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), to call urgent talks at the weekend about the partnership's future.

AKK's departure, the most prominent political head to roll after the Thuringia crisis, was "unsettling," SPD board member Michael Roth tweeted Monday.

"It is still less certain whether decent democrats stand together in the battle for democracy and against nationalism," he added.

Voting alongside the far-right breaches one of the fundamental taboos of post-World War II German politics, the refusal of mainstream parties to work with the extremes.

Overshadowed

Her inability to keep her troops in line prompted AKK to tell a meeting of the CDU's leadership "she will not be a candidate for the chancellery", the source said.