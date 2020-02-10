As with many other parts of today’s web-connected world, India too frequently is rocked by spurious and outright fake news. Worse, mainstream politicians use adulterated information to score a political point or win arguments.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week picked out, what he probably thought was a juicy quote from the former chief minister of Indian-administered Kashmir Omar Abdullah during a speech in Parliament to the effect that a massive earthquake would divide Kashmir from India if the special status to the “state” were revoked.

For Modi and the ruling Hindu nationalist party, the BJP (Indian Peoples’ Party), Abdullah’s quote came in handy as the prime minister used it to justify the controversial detention of the former chief minister.

The only problem? Abdullah never made that statement.

It turned out that Modi had taken that information from a satirical piece on a website called “Faking News”. It was carried in May 2014, the year the prime minister was voted into power, and a full five years before the special status to Kashmir was abrogated.

On August 5 last year, in a dramatic move, the federal BJP government removed the special status for Kashmir. Simultaneously, it cut off all internet and communication links in Kashmir and arrested scores of mainstream politicians. Among them were three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. These three and most others continue to remain in detention.

On Wednesday, the Modi government announced the three would continue to be held in custody under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a harsh law that in the past had been used to detain suspected militants and protesters in Kashmir.

What is significant is the use of the fake quote that initially stunned the opposition in Parliament. For that moment, its purpose was served. After that, when independent fact-checkers found it was a false quote, the media did cover it extensively, but the original damage had been done.

Since 2014, India has seen a surge in fake news effectively contaminating the flow of information to a point where consumers of news do not know what to believe and what to discount.

In fact, in today’s political discourse, fake news no longer evokes strong reactions, and instead, most are resigned to this as part of everyday existence.

However, it has caused massive damage, and people have been murdered over fake news. In mid-2017, a scare over child kidnappers spread like wildfire across India. The result: at least 33 cases of murder and over 99 cases of attacks triggered by rumours of child-lifting alone in 2017-18.

Incidentally, before 2017, only one incident was reported in 2012, according to the data-centric portal, IndiaSpend.

Political parties, unfortunately, have used fake news to their advantage without qualms. For example, the term “tukde-tukde” gang (literal meaning, a gang that breaks up) has become part of the dialect of the ruling establishment – the BJP, its affiliates and its supporters.