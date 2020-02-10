A few months ago, Zahra, a 48-year-old Iranian woman living in the northeastern city of Mashhad, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her disease is one of the most common cancers in Iran where patients have for years been relying on imported drugs for medical treatment. Despite all the hardships that any cancer patient has to endure, things are even harder for Zahra and other Iranian patients with serious diseases since the country has been faced with “unprecedented sanctions” by the United States, including those on Iranian oil sales and the banking sector.

“We are under sanctions and don’t have the drugs you want!” that was the response Zahra says she has received from “almost all pharmacies” across Mashhad – Iran’s second largest city after Tehran – when searching for chemotherapy medications to complete her treatment.

“I need to have chemotherapy for six months after undergoing surgery in early November. So far, I have received it twice,” she told TRT World.

“Just being a cancer patient is difficult enough and cause all sorts of troubles for the patients or their relatives. So, it is much harder [to endure] when other concerns like the shortage of drugs are added too.”

Sanctions’ Effect

Although Iranian officials say 97 percent of the country’s required medicines are produced domestically, some 30 percent of that amount are dependent on imported raw material, an issue also acknowledged in Human Rights Watch’s October report about the sanctions’ impacts on the Iranian healthcare system.

“While there is no acute national shortage of basic medicine in Iran, the sanctions have contributed to serious problems in treatment for patients with rare and special diseases such as cancer, epilepsy and other rare genetic diseases that are dependent on imported medicine,” Tara Sepehri Far, the writer and researcher of the HRW’s Maximum Pressure report told TRT World.

In addition to causing shortages, the US sanctions have also sent the price of medicines soaring as the Iranian national currency depreciated against the dollar by as much 60 percent last year. The price hike has occurred despite the fact that the Iranian government has allowed imports of medicines and raw materials at an exchange rate nearly one-third of the free market rate.

Zahra says her monthly drugs for chemotherapy cost her “900,000 rials if bought at the government rate”. However, buying the drugs at the government rate are nearly impossible, forcing Zahra and many others to buy them at free market rates. “If you’re lucky, you can find the drugs in a very limited number of pharmacies. But then it costs me nearly eight-times higher, about seven million rials, than what I could have purchased if it was not for the sanctions,” Zahra told TRT World.

“Humanitarian Exemptions”

While the US insists that its sanction regime excludes medicines and other humanitarian supplies to Iran, rights advocates like Sepehri Far believe that the “humanitarian exemptions” are “ineffective” as Washington’s measures have “severely restricted Iran’s banking channels that are impacting import of humanitarian goods”.

Adding to the problems are the US threats of imposing sanctions on companies if they do business with Iran in breach of Washington’s measures.

“We have seen numerous correspondents from banks as well as pharmaceutical companies refusing to engage in what should be permissible business with Iran for fear of being targeted by secondary sanctions. And this is not limited to medicine. Humanitarian operations on the ground are also impacted,” Sepehri Far stressed.