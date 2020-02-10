As Storm Ciara batters the UK and northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains, hundreds of flights, trains, and ferry services have been delayed or cancelled.

Farmers' markets, sports, and cultural events were canceled as authorities urged millions of people to stay indoors, away from falling tree branches. The storm also prompted authorities in some regions to close schools as a precaution.

Here is a look at how the storm has impacted the region.

Monday, February 10

Deaths linked to storm reported

There were reports of deaths directly linked to the storm with three drivers, one in the southwest of the Czech Republic, one in the north of Slovenia, and another in southern England, killed after their cars were hit by falling trees.

Two people also died in Poland after the storm ripped off a roof of a ski rental equipment building in the mountain resort of Bukowina Tatrzanska, near the border with Slovakia, and sent it hurtling onto people standing near a ski lift, police said.

Two others were injured too.

In Sweden, one man drowned after the boat he and another person were sailing in on the southern lake of Fegen capsized. The victim was washed ashore and later died. The other person is still missing, according to the Aftonbladet daily.

Several injured in Germany

At least three people have been seriously injured as Storm Ciara battered Germany, lashing the country with high winds that forced the rail operator to suspend intercity trains.

Two women were badly hurt by a falling tree in Saarbruecken on the French border, with one of them receiving life-threatening injuries, police said overnight.

Further north in Paderborn, a 16-year-old boy was hit on the head by a falling branch.

Flood warnings remain

More than 170 flood warnings remained in place early on Monday, mostly across northern England and along the southern coast.

Storm expected in Norway, Sweden

The storm was also expected to smash into southern Norway's coast and hit southern and western parts of Sweden.

Sunday, February 9

UK on alert

Britain, which bore the brunt of the storm with widespread flooding across the north, remained on alert with the Meteorological Office warning of strong winds, heavy rain and snow.

Transport was disrupted across the country with planes, trains and ferries cancelled or delayed after Ciara brought torrential rains and hurricane-force winds.

The highest wind speed recorded was 156 kilometres per hour (97 mph).

UK's Met Office issued more than 250 flood warnings, and public safety agencies urged people to avoid travel and the temptation to take selfies as floodwaters rose.

Residents in the town of Appleby-in-Westmorland in northwest England battled to protect their homes amid severe flooding as the River Eden burst its banks.

The West Yorkshire towns of Hebden Bridge and neighbouring Mytholmroyd were among the worst hit by the storm, with streets inundated and cars submerged in the floodwaters.

As of Sunday evening, 62,000 homes across Britain were still without electricity, the Energy Networks Association said

Flights delayed, cancelled

Dozens of flights were cancelled at London airports due to heavy wind.

Heathrow Airport and several airlines consolidated flights Sunday to reduce the number of cancellations.

British Airways offered to rebook customers for domestic and European flights out of Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines cancelled some flights.

Lufthansa airlines said there would be numerous cancellations and delays beginning Sunday afternoon and running until at least Tuesday morning.

The airline planned to keep operating long-haul flights at its main Frankfurt hub. Eurowings, a budget subsidiary of Lufthansa, canceled most flights for the duration of the storm.

Brussels Airport also saw delays or cancellations.

About 240 flights to and from Amsterdam Schiphol, the third-busiest airport in Europe, were also cancelled, largely affecting KLM, British Airways, easyJet and Lufthansa services.

UK companies warn passengers not to travel

At least 10 rail companies in Britain sent out “do not travel” warnings, while nearly 20 others told passengers to expect extensive delays.

The strong winds damaged electrical wires and littered train tracks with broken tree limbs and other debris, including a family trampoline.

Huge crowds of stranded, frustrated travellers were seen at London’s King's Cross and Euston train stations. Train crews planned to work all night to try to restore service, but Monday morning commutes were expected to be long and chaotic.

German Deutsche Bahn cancels trains