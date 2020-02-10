The annual African Union (AU) summit began on Sunday in Ethiopia as the continental body aims to play a more prominent role in current conflicts across the continent.

The heads of African states will be attending two days of talks under the theme of ‘Silencing Guns’.

Before we get into the promises from this year, let’s take a look at what the last year was like for the African Union under Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el Sisi.

Military over democracy

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of the summit assumed the one-year revolving presidency of the AU from Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, whose presidency sparked controversy.

Sisi’s horrific human rights record at home raised more questions than answers about the AU’s commitment to democratic values and human rights on the continent.

The former general overthrew the first democratically elected government in Egyptian history in 2013 and Sisi’s security forces are held responsible for the Rabaa Massacre which took place in August and killed at least 900 civilians.

Sisi’s authoritarian rule has led to widespread human rights violations, and he has consolidated power with a bill to extend his rule, potentially until 2034.

His approach, which was made clear when he was chosen as the chairman of the union, prioritised security over democratic reforms across the continent.

Sisi's tendency towards military-based rule over civilian administration became apparent when Sudan's long-time dictator Omar al Bashir was ousted by a military coup that followed by sustained nationwide protests.

Last June, the AU suspended Sudan's membership after the military killed more than 100 civilians amid negotiations between the military that took over from Bashir, and the civilian bloc who had protested for months for democratic rule.

The Peace and Security Council imposed the suspension "until the effective establishment of a civilian-led" transnational authority.

The body took a committed stance to refuse to recognise the military coup and further isolate Sudan's military council to hand over power to civilians.

The council gave the military leaders a deadline to step aside, within 15 days.

However, despite the council's attempts to uphold the Sudanese people's democratic aspirations, Sisi prioritised the military's rule in Sudan.

By lobbying other African states on behalf of the isolated Sudanese military and sustaining pressure on the African Union, he succeeded in extending the deadline which gave Sudan's military council an extra two months - a move that undermined the union's role as a promoter of democratic principles on the continent.

As the AU managed to meditate deal between civilian and military putschists, Sisi as a chairman of the union left a legacy of helping a military regime take root in Sudan setting back the country's process to democratisation.

Silencing Guns as a path to development