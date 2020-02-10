Pakistan said on Monday that Indian mortar fire wounded at least 10 civilians when it crashed into homes in the Pakistan-administered side of the disputed Kashmir region.

In a statement, the Pakistani military said it fired back in response to the "unprovoked ceasefire violations," killing one Indian soldier and wounding three others in the past 24 hours.

There was no immediate comment from New Delhi.

Pakistan and India often trade fire along Kashmir's heavily militarised frontier. The South Asian nuclear rivals have fought two of their three wars over the divided province which both countries claim in its entirety.

Tensions in the disputed Himalayan region have peaked since last August. That's when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government stripped the side of Kashmir it controls of its semi-autonomous status and annexed it.

Modi says the move is meant to develop conflict-ridden Kashmir. Many Kashmiris, however, say India plans to change the demography of the Muslim-majority region by settling non-local Hindus.

India's August 5 decision came with the stringent lockdown of the disputed Himalayan territory and communication blockade that still continues.

Indian police muzzling press?

On Monday, journalists in the region urged the Indian government to allow them to report freely and expressed concern about police harassment.

The Kashmir Press Club, an elected body of journalists in the region, said security agencies were using physical attacks, threats and summons to intimidate journalists. The group said the government should "ensure freedom of speech and expression as guaranteed in the constitution instead of muzzling the press."

On Saturday, police summoned two journalists for questioning in Srinagar for reporting about a strike call issued by the pro-independence Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front. The Kashmir Press Club denounced the police action