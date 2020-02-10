Formula One champions Mercedes sent a statement of intent about their future on Monday with the announcement of a five-year principal sponsorship deal with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's petrochemicals giant Ineos.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff hailed a new chapter for a team who have won the last six drivers' and manufacturers' titles with Lewis Hamilton chasing his seventh career crown this season.

Formula One is entering a new era in 2021 and the teams, including Mercedes, have yet to sign a new agreement with US-based commercial rights holders Liberty Media beyond this year, with some evident sticking points.

Despite that, Wolff — a shareholder in the team — sounded optimistic.

"We are in this for the long term," Wolff told reporters at a news conference at London's Royal Automobile Club.

"We like the platform but at the same time we are in negotiations with the rights holders and things need to be sorted out.

"But the partnership is clearly something that indicates our wish to continue our successful journey in Formula One," added the Austrian.

Mercedes' parent Daimler said in November it would cut at least 10,000 jobs and reduce staff costs by around $1.5 billion by the end of 2022, but Wolff said Formula One worked for the carmaker.

Ridiculing recent media reports that Mercedes were considering pulling out of the sport, he envisaged instead a time when Formula One actually made a profit for the carmaker.