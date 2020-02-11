Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Tuesday with state officials in the wake of a deadly attack on Turkish troops in Syria’s Idlib province.

In the meeting, it was decided that the attack would be responded to as many times as possible so the blood of the Turkish troops would not be shed in vain.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Fuat Oktay, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler, Head of National Intelligence Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and President of Defence Industries Ismail Demir.

It was emphasised that no kind of attack can deter Turkey from its commitments in Idlib, including preventing any kind of conflict, providing border security and preventing a new wave of migration and human tragedy.

At least five Turkish troops were killed and five more injured in an attack earlier on Monday by forces of the Bashar al Assad regime in Idlib.

Turkey's Defence Ministry said its forces rapidly retaliated against the Assad regime under the rules of engagement and its right to legitimate self-defence.

On Twitter, the Defence Ministry said 115 Syrian regime targets were hit and 101 regime military personnel neutralised.

The ministry added that three tanks, two howitzer positions and one regime helicopter were also hit.