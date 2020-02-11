A suicide bomber targeting a military academy in the Afghan capital on Tuesday killed at least six people, including two civilians and four military personnel, the Interior Ministry said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Kabul, but both the Taliban and militants from the Islamic State group regularly stage attacks in the city, targeting Afghan forces.

Along with the six killed, 12 other people, including five civilians, were wounded in the attack, said Nasrat Rahimi, the Interior Ministry spokesman.

The attack happened at a police checkpoint near the entrance to the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, located on the outskirt's of a western Kabul neighbourhood, he said.

Local TV channels showed images of Afghan security forces blocking off the main road leading to the blast site from far away.

The academy has been attacked in the past.