At least 15 people drowned and dozens more were unaccounted for after a boat carrying Rohingya refugees sank off southern Bangladesh early on Tuesday, officials said.

Some 130 people were packed on the fishing trawler that was trying to get across the Bay of Bengal to Malaysia, said coast guard spokesman Hamidul Islam. Seventy of them had thus far been rescued.

Many of the 700,000-plus Rohingya Muslims who fled a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 have tried to leave overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district on boats headed for Malaysia.

Islam said the boat was one of two vessels that was making the hazardous journey.

"We have found one capsized boat. All of them were mainly from the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar. We haven't found any sign of the second boat yet. We will continue our operation," Islam said.

"So far, we have recovered 15 bodies and 70 people alive," said coast guard commander Naim ul Haq, adding that navy and coast guard boats were searching near St Martin's island.

"They were lured by traffickers," border guard commander Faisal Hasan Khan said.

