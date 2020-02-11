Clashes broke out on Tuesday between Lebanese protesters and security forces near the parliament building in central Beirut, where the new cabinet is scheduled to submit its policy statement ahead of a vote of confidence.

New Prime Minister Hassan Diab is expected to read new government's policy statement, which includes a rescue plan to try get Lebanon out of its economic and financial crisis, the worst since the end of the country's 1975 to 1990 civil war.

Police threw a tight security dragnet around the area, and special forces and riot policemen quickly opened roads that were closed by protesters trying to prevent cabinet ministers and legislators from reaching parliament.

No confidence in new government

"No confidence," chanted some of the protesters.

The meeting is scheduled to begin before noon and last until Wednesday.

Lebanon has been gripped by anti-government protests since October.