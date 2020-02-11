Near the hometown of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, workers at a small Iranian factory diligently add all 50 stars and 13 red-and-white bars to what are supposed to be US flags and carefully imprint the blue Star of David on Israeli ones.

That's even as all their work is destined to go up in flames.

The company, Diba Parcham Khomein, serves as a major producer for the American and Israeli flags constantly burned at pro-government rallies in the Islamic republic.

Such flag-burnings are a sign of support for Iran's embattled clerical rulers and a throwback to the iconic images of the 1979 Iran Revolution that branded the US Iran's greatest foe and the “Great Satan”.