The leader of Germany's governing Christian Democratic Union (CDU) resigned as head of the party on Monday.

Annegert Kramp-Karrenbauer was Chancellor Angela Merkel's choice as successor to govern the country, but after a political scandal, she decided she would not seek the position after Merkel.

A gubernatorial election took place in Thuringia state in Germany on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A local chapter of the centre-right CDU collaborated with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to elect a governor.

CDU's collaboration with the xenophobic and racist AfD was a violation of party policy of not to associate with the far-right, and it was an example of how the CDU party leadership did not have full power over the extensions of the party.

"The AfD stands against everything we as the CDU represent," Kramp-Karrenbauer said Monday. "Any convergence with AfD weakens the CDU."

As a result of the collaboration, long-time Governor Bodo Ramelow of the leftist Left Party lost to the Free Democratic Party (FDP) candidate Thomas Kemmerich by one vote (44 to 45), German weekly Der Spiegel reported, calling it "a dark day for democracy".

Yet on Friday, it looked as if Kemmerich, "the right's favoured candidate" according to Der Spiegel, would step down because of protests against his election. Thuringia will either have to hold new elections or the parties would have to find a compromise candidate to avoid such a result.

Demonstrators across Germany chanted anti-fascist slogans throughout the week, leading up to Kramp-Karrenbauer's decision to step back as the leader of the CDU. She remains in her post as defence minister.

"A whiff of Weimar — I say, not exaggerating and having reflected deeply on this — hangs over the republic," Gerhart Rudolf Baum, a former centre-right interior minister, told German public radio.

While Germany now is not the Germany of the Weimar era, some parallels exist. Thuringia's gubernatorial election had symbolic significance because it was there that Hitler's Nazis first came to power with the help of right-wing conservative parties before taking over the entire country and plunging it into the horrors of the Holocaust and World War II.

"Analogies like this prove nothing. But one lesson from the Weimar Republic is that far-right extremists come to power because mainstream conservatives want to use them to remain in power," Der Spiegel staff wrote.