The debate on what Turkey will do next is raging in Ankara as Bashar al Assad’s forces intensify their attacks in Idlib province, the last opposition bastion in Syria, attacking civilians and fighters alike to capture the crucial Aleppo-Damascus M5 highway.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has already signalled that Ankara will do what’s necessary to keep civilians safe and its interests intact in Idlib if Russia lets the Assad regime violate the Sochi and Astana agreements. The agreements led to the creation of de-escalation zones in the region.

"If the agreement kept being violated, we have Plan B and Plan C," Akar said in an interview on Sunday, indicating that Turkey will not let the Assad regime claim Idlib.

"We, on every occasion, say 'do not force us, otherwise our Plan B and Plan C are ready'," Akar said. Without specifying what these plans are, he appeared to imply another possible military operation.

Turkey has established twelve observatory posts around Idlib province, according to a 2018 agreement between Moscow and Ankara, but the recent Assad offensive has put those in danger by placing Turkish soldiers in harm’s way.

Regime attacks have killed 13 Turkish soldiers in just one week, eliciting powerful Turkish retaliations against Damascus.

But even more could be on the way.

"Our observation posts there will remain in place within the agreement. Despite this, if there is an obstacle, we put it clearly that we will do what's necessary," Akar declared.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the Assad regime to roll-back his forces behind Turkish observatory posts before the end of February.

"If the regime does not pull back during this time, Turkey will have to do this job itself," Erdogan said a meeting of his governing party MPs in Ankara.

Devlet Bahceli, the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP] leader, who is a crucial ally to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government, came out with strong words against Assad on Tuesday, indicating that a red line has been crossed by the regime.

“As long as Assad is not dethroned, Turkey will not have peace. From now, we have to make plans to enter Damascus and obliterate tyrants there,” Bahceli said.

The MHP leader has been known for his tough stances, but his Syria reaction might also be indicative of what the state apparatus might think as a whole.

It’s not the first time Turkey and Syria are facing each other in a military fashion. In 1998, under intense PKK attacks, Turkey demanded Damascus to expel the terrorist group’s leader Abdullah Ocalan, who had been sheltered by former President Hafez Assad, Bashar Assad’s father, for two decades in Syria.

Otherwise, Turkey will enter Syria to do the job by itself, Ankara told Damascus at the time.

Eventually, Damascus backtracked and expelled Ocalan and the PKK leadership from Syria, deescalating tensions between the two countries.