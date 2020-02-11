SRINAGAR, India-administered Kashmir — Holding her son’s photo close to her chest, Haseena Begum is inconsolable.

“Amir was asleep; they dragged him by his ears and took him away,” the 56-year-old tells a group of women who have come to see her in early February in the Sheeri neighbourhood of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

“It’s been seven months; I haven’t seen him. My heart pains whenever I think of him,” Begum says.

As the guests leave in ones and twos, Begum tells her daughter-in-law to lock the front door and not allow any more visitors inside.

“I don’t want to speak to anyone,” she reclines on the cushion, signs of exhaustion now visible on her face. “They [the visitors] were telling me Amir [her son] will come back soon, but I know there is very little truth in their words. No one understands the pain of a mother.”

Begum is fed up with meeting journalists. Many reporters have come to her house, interviewed her and gone. "Nothing happens. The Modi government is unmoved,” she says, explaining how journalism critical of the police's heavy handed tactics and unlawful detentions has had no impact on the government.

Her son Amir Parvez Rather was picked up by the Indian army on August 5, the day when the ruling BJP tabled the controversial bill in the parliament that eventually led to the annulment of the nominal autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, a disputed region between India and Pakistan since 1947.

Begum says Amir, who is 26 years old, was first roughed up in an army vehicle and then taken to an unknown location.

The search for him began. The Indian government had imposed a severe communication blockade on the entire disputed region, shutting down the internet, mobile phone networks and landlines. The blackout continued for several months, with high-speed internet still restricted, Begum says she went to the nearest police station to enquire about her son's whereabouts. But the officer in charge there mistreated her.

“I have seen police officers, but he was the worst. I pleaded before him to let go of my son, but he didn’t listen. He mocked at me and my poverty,” Begum said, adding that Amir was the only male member in their family.

With no one around to help, Maryam Rasool, Amir’s wife, took up the task of finding her husband.

“I would wake up at eight in the morning and leave home to find him," Maryam tells TRT World. "It had become a routine of sorts as I followed it for at least 21 days. For the first couple of weeks, I repeatedly visited the local police station and inquired about Amir, but they didn’t help me. They asked me to stop looking for Amir.”

Maryam did not give up, however. In the absence of public transportation — as the entire region was either under a military curfew or observing a shutdown in defiance of the loss of autonomy — she walked "hundreds of miles" from one district to another, knocking on the doors of every police station along the way, asking for Amir.

After several weeks, she landed in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir state. She went to the district's biggest prison facility — the Srinagar Central Jail — where she found her husband's name written on a list of people who were moved over a thousand kilometres away to the Agra jail in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

It was a relief to learn her husband was alive since Kashmir has several unidentified mass graves and cases of disappearances, with mothers waiting for several years, hoping to see their disappeared sons return home. Yet Maryam was aware of the long, arduous struggle to first raise the money and then take the difficult journey through to Agra.