Schalke 04 have been fined $54,600 for racist chants their fans made during last week's German Cup win against Hertha Berlin, the German Football Association (DFB) ruled on Tuesday.

Hertha player Jordan Torunarigha said he was targetedby Schalkefans repeatedly during the game.

The DFB said the player was racially abused in the 85th minute from a group of Hertha supporters. Torunarigha was then sent off in extra time for a second bookable offence, throwing down a water crate on the sideline.

"There were monkey chants made," the DFB said in a statement.